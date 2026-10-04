Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins 2026 Bahrain GP: Key stats
What's the story
Max Verstappen clinched his first win of the 2026 Formula 1 season at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. The race was marred by heavy rain and two delays, but Verstappen managed to outpace Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton for victory. This is Verstappen's first win since last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It was a terrific race from the Dutchman as he came out triumphant. Here's more.
Race dynamics
Scuderia Ferrari's Hamilton and Leclerc finish 3rd and 4th respectively
Hamilton, who started on the front row with Verstappen, dropped to 17th after a Scuderia Ferrari tire-strategy gamble backfired. However, he managed to fight his way back up the order and finished third.
Charles Leclerc also made a late charge to finish fourth for Ferrari.
The race was delayed twice before it even started due to heavy rain and lightning strikes in Sepang.
Race strategy
Safety cars and tire strategies
The race was interrupted by two safety cars, the first one coming on lap nine when Valtteri Bottas spun off in his Cadillac.
Despite the early challenges, Verstappen managed to build a lead of over 10 seconds before the second safety car was deployed with five laps remaining.
The track conditions were tricky, prompting teams to make strategic tire choices for their drivers.
Race highlights
Verstappen holds on for victory, Hamilton returns to the podium
Despite losing his lead to the Mercedes drivers from pole position, Verstappen fought back to reclaim first place. He made no mistakes in the final laps and took home the win.
Hamilton had a blistering pace on the drying track, overtaking Red Bull's Isack Hadjar after a late restart to secure third place.
This ended Ferrari's five-race podium drought, with Leclerc also passing Hadjar for fourth.
Max
135 career podiums and 72 race wins for Verstappen
Verstappen collected his 4th succssive podium finish since having forced to retire at the Dutch GP.
He took third place at the Italian GP earlier this month followed by a 2nd place at Spanish GP. He finished 2nd at the Azerbaijan GP next.
Verstappen has now sealed his 8th podium finish of the season from 16 races.
Overall, the Dutchman now has a whopping 135 career podiums in Formula 1.
He also claimed his 72nd race win in his career.
Information
Antonelli seals his 13th podium finish of the season
Mercedes driver Antonelli, who finishes 2nd, now has 13 podium finishes this season from 16 races. He has won 8 races out of 16. Overall, he has claimed 16 podium finishes in F1.
Do you know?
208th career podium finish for Hamilton
Hamilton sealed his 208th career podium finish in F1. Notably, this was his sixth podium of the season from 16 races. Like Verstappen, he has managed to win only 1 race this season.
F1 2026
Drivers and team standings in F1 2026 season
Antonelli leads the pack with 320 points from 16 races this season.
George Russell is next with 236 points and is 22 clear of Hamilton (214).
Leclerc has surpassed Mclaren's Lando Norris is placed 4th. He owns 191 points and is three ahead of Norris.
Meanwhile, Verstappen has equaled Norris as well and owns 188 points.
Among the teams, Mercedes own 556 points to lead the show.
Ferrari (405) and McLaren (316) are next. Red Bull Racing own 298 points.