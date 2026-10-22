Champions League, Arsenal and Bayern play out 2-2 draw: Stats
What's the story
Arsenal and Bayern Munich played out an exciting 2-2 draw in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League. The match, however, was marred by an injury to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. He went down after just 10 minutes due to a suspected thigh injury while trying to play a pass without any opponent around him. Eberechi Eze replaced him and scored the opening goal of the game.
Match highlights
Bayern take a 1-goal lead in the 1st half
Eze scored after a brilliant pass from Martin Odegaard, but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) had to intervene as he was initially flagged offside.
However, Bayern Munich equalized just 10 minutes later with Harry Kane assisting Alphonso Davies for a well-placed finish.
Kane then put Bayern ahead from the penalty spot after Jurrien Timber handled his shot inside the area.
Final moments
Rice scores late equalizer for Arsenal
Despite Bayern's pressure for a third goal, Arsenal held their ground.
The Gunners finally found the back of the net through Declan Rice in the 82nd minute.
He exchanged passes with substitute Viktor Gyokeres before firing a low shot into the bottom corner to level the game at 2-2.
Arsenal pushed for a winner but were denied by Manuel Neuer's acrobatic save from Jurrien Timber's attempt just before full-time.
Information
Here are the match stats
From 13 attempts, Bayern had 5 shots on target. Arsenal also had 5 shots on target from 14 attempts. In terms of touches in the opposition box, Bayern edged past the Gunners (29-21). Arsenal had 53.9% ball possession and completed 103 final third passes.
Do you know?
Kane's strong UCL form continues
As per Opta, Kane is now just the second player to score in 10 consecutive UEFA Champions League games. Cristiano Ronaldo previously achieved this from 2017 to 2018, even managing it in 11 consecutive games. Kane has scored 13 goals in these 10 matches.
Kane
Kane races to 58 Champions League goals
In 158 matches for Bayern across all competitions, Kane has raced to 156 goals.
He now owns 10 goals this season from 11 matches.
37 of Kane's goals for Bayern have come in the Champions League from just 41 matches.
Overall, the Englishman has bagged 58 Champions League goals in his career from 73 appearances.
As per Squawka, Kane now owns 16 goals against Arsenal in his career.