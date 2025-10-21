Champions League: Arsenal brace for Atletico Madrid challenge in London

A blockbuster tie awaits on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 season. Arsenal welcome Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium in London. Arsenal are fifth in the 36-team table following a 2-0 win over Athletic Club and another 2-0 victory against Olympiacos in their first two games. Meanwhile, Atletico bounced back from a narrow defeat at Anfield (3-2) by thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on Matchday 2. Here are further details.

H2H A look at the H2H record Arsenal and Atletico have met each other twice before in Europe. That was the semi-finals of the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League, which Atletico did well to progress. The knockout round kicked off in London, where Antoine Griezmann's goal earned a 1-1 draw. Thereafter, Atletico claimed a 1-0 win thanks to a goal from Diego Costa.

Admiration Arteta impressed by Simeone's passion and ability to win Ahead of the clash, manager Mikel Arteta expressed his admiration for Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone. Arteta praised Simeone's long tenure at the La Liga club since December 2011 and said he "looks up to" him. "Well, obviously there is someone that I look up to and learn from him in many situations and what is for me outstanding is his passion," Arteta said in a press conference. "I think for how long he's been in the game and in the same club with the same players, how you still have that hand and that capacity to transmit such an energy and willingness to win."

Potential Arteta praises Simeone Arteta said Simeone is an extraordinary manager. "It's a very tough environment that we live in and to keep convincing players you have to be extraordinary as well. "I don't know [him] personally but everything I heard about him is that he's so good at doing that. That's one of the reasons why you are able to sustain at that level."