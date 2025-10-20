Women's World Cup: Sharmin and Sultana hit half-centuries versus SL
What's the story
Bangladesh batters Sharmin Akhter and Nigar Sultana hit half-centuries against Sri Lanka in Match 21 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Bangladesh were 44/3 at one stage before Sharmin and Sultana steadied the ship with a key partnership. Sharmin was forced to retire hurt after getting to 64. Sultana carried on. However, their efforts went in vain as Bangladesh lost a low-scoring thriller.
Summary
Despite their efforts, Bangladesh fall short
With Sharmin getting retired hurt, Sultana found company in Shorna Akter as Bangladesh were going along nicely in a chase of 203. Akter's dismissal was key (176/4) in the 46th over. With nine needed in the final over, Bangladesh lost the plot. They lost wickets in 4 successive balls which included Sultana's dismissal. Sharmin returned for the final ball and failed to score (195/9).
Stats
Key stats of the two batters
Sharmin scored a patient 64*-run knock from 103 balls. Her knock had four fours and a six. She has got to 1,305 runs from 52 matches at 26.63. This was her 10th fifty. On the other hand, Sultana managed 77 runs from 98 balls, hitting 6 fours. The Bangladesh skipper has amassed 1,465 runs at 27.64. This was her 8th fifty (100s: 1).