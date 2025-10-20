Sri Lanka knock Bangladesh out of Women's World Cup: Stats

In a crucial ICC Women's World Cup match, Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka by 7 runs in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Sri Lanka went on to score a mere 202 runs in 48.4 overs. In response, Bangladesh surrendered from a position of comfort. Hasini Perera's valiant effort of 85 runs off 99 balls was key for the Lankans. On the other hand, Bangladesh managed 195/9 as skipper Nigar Sultana's 77 wasn't enough. Chamari Athapaththu picked 4 wickets for her side.

Bowling brilliance Shorna Akter takes 3 wickets for Bangladesh Shorna Akter was the star of the show for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for just 27 runs. She dismissed both Perera and Nilakshika de Silva, who, along with Athapaththu, were the only Sri Lankan batters to reach double digits. Akter ended a threatening 74-run fifth-wicket stand by dismissing de Silva. Thereafter, she also dismissed a well settled Perera. Her spell included 4 maiden overs.

Batting struggles Sri Lanka's batting struggles against Bangladesh's bowling attack Sri Lanka's batting lineup struggled against Bangladesh's bowling attack. Apart from Perera (85), Athapaththu (46) and de (37) put in a shift. Despite a promising 72-run partnership between Athapaththu and Hasini after the fall of the first wicket, Sri Lanka's innings fell apart with a string of quick wickets.

Missed chances Bangladesh's fielding woes in crucial match Bangladesh's fielding was not without flaws. Hasini was dropped on 23 by Sultana behind the stumps after she gloved a sweep. Athapaththu was also dropped on 46, but her stay at the crease didn't last long as she fell soon after. Nahida only managed to get her fingertips on a Hasini pull when she was on 55.

Do you know? Shorna races to 10 wickets in WODIs Shorna's 3/27 takes her to a tally of 6 wickets from six World Cup 2025 matches. She owns two three-fers. Overall in WODIs, she has bagged 10 wickets from 24 matches at 30.80.

Perera Hasini Perera hits 85 against Bangladesh Perera's innings included 13 fours and a six, as she shared crucial partnerships with Athapaththu (46) and de Silva (37). Perera was part of a solid 72-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Athapaththu and a fifth-wicket partnership of 74 with de Silva. Shorna broke the partnership by dismissing de Silva in the 32nd over. Thereafter, she removed Perera in the 36th over. The batter was trapped lbw.

Information 1,000 Women's ODI runs for Perera With this effort, Perera surpassed 1,000 runs in Women's ODIs. Playing her 59th match, she owns 1,036 runs at 19.18. This was the batter's maiden fifty in WODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, in three matches against BAN-W, she owns 117 runs at 58.50.

Chamari Chamari Athapaththu completes 4,000 runs in Women's ODIs Sri Lanka skipper Athapaththu attained the milestone of 4,000 runs in Women's ODIs. The ace batter achieved the landmark with her 1st run. Athapaththu scored a vital 43-ball 46. Her knock had six fours and two sixes. Playing her 120th WODI, Athapaththu has raced to 4,045 runs at 35.17 with the help of nine tons and 20 fifties. Notably, 677 of her WODI runs have come in the ICC Women's World Cup at 37.61.

Chase Bangladesh falter in the chase Bangladesh were in a position of dominance but a late collapse ended their pursuit of a win. Despite a poor start (44/3), Sharmin Akhter and Sultana steadied the ship with a neat partnership. Sharmin was forced to retire hurt after getting to a fifty. She came back to face the final ball of the innings. Bangladesh lost Shorna at a crucial juncture (176/4) and thereafer Sri Lanka gained prominence. Sultana was dismissed in the final over as well, failing to win the match for her side.

Do you know? Athapaththu takes four-fer; completes 50 WODI wickets After doing well with the bat, Athapaththu was sensational with the ball. She picked 4 wickets, clocking 4/42 from her 10 overs. Athapaththu has now raced to 50 WODI wickets at 40.12. She claimed her maiden four-fer.

Duo Half-centuries for Sharmin and Sultana Sharmin scored a patient 64*-run knock from 103 balls. Her knock had four fours and a six. With this effort, she has raced to 1,305 runs from 52 matches at 26.63. This was her 10th fifty. On the other hand, Sultana managed 77 runs from 98 balls, hitting 6 fours. The Bangladesh skipper has amassed 1,465 runs at 27.64. This was her 8th fifty (100s: 1).