Shaheen Afridi replaces Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan's ODI captain
By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 20, 2025
11:37 pm
In a major shake-up, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Shaheen Afridi as the new captain of the One Day International (ODI) team. The decision comes just hours after the first day of Pakistan's Test match against South Africa in Rawalpindi. Mohammad Rizwan, who was leading the ODI side, has been sacked from his position without any official reason given by PCB.

Afridi's previous captaincy stint

The PCB announced the decision after a meeting in Islamabad, attended by the selection committee and white-ball head coach Mike Hesson. Interestingly, Rizwan was not even mentioned in their official statement. This isn't Afridi's first stint as a white-ball captain. He had led Pakistan's T20I team against New Zealand in January 2024 but was replaced after a disappointing 4-1 series loss.

Rizwan's ODI captaincy stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rizwan led Pakistan in 20 ODI matches. He claimed a win percentage of 45. Rizwan led Pakistan to 9 wins and 11 defeats from these 20 games.