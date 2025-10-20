Shaheen Afridi replaces Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan's ODI captain

Shaheen Afridi is Pakistan's new ODI captain

By Rajdeep Saha 11:37 pm Oct 20, 202511:37 pm

What's the story

In a major shake-up, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Shaheen Afridi as the new captain of the One Day International (ODI) team. The decision comes just hours after the first day of Pakistan's Test match against South Africa in Rawalpindi. Mohammad Rizwan, who was leading the ODI side, has been sacked from his position without any official reason given by PCB.