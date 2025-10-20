Shaheen Afridi replaces Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan's ODI captain
What's the story
In a major shake-up, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Shaheen Afridi as the new captain of the One Day International (ODI) team. The decision comes just hours after the first day of Pakistan's Test match against South Africa in Rawalpindi. Mohammad Rizwan, who was leading the ODI side, has been sacked from his position without any official reason given by PCB.
Leadership transition
Afridi's previous captaincy stint
The PCB announced the decision after a meeting in Islamabad, attended by the selection committee and white-ball head coach Mike Hesson. Interestingly, Rizwan was not even mentioned in their official statement. This isn't Afridi's first stint as a white-ball captain. He had led Pakistan's T20I team against New Zealand in January 2024 but was replaced after a disappointing 4-1 series loss.
Information
Rizwan's ODI captaincy stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rizwan led Pakistan in 20 ODI matches. He claimed a win percentage of 45. Rizwan led Pakistan to 9 wins and 11 defeats from these 20 games.