Chamari Athapaththu rattles Bangladesh, completes 50 Women's ODI wickets: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu bowled a match-winning final over to help her side beat Bangladesh in Match 21 of the ICC Women's World Cup. The match in Navi Mumbai saw Sri Lanka set Bangladesh a target of 203. Bangladesh were 194/5 after 49 overs and needed nine runs to win. Athapaththu picked three wickets and there was a run out as well.
Bowling
A massive final over from Athapaththu
Athapaththu came to bowl the final over. Before that, she took 1 wicket and conceded 41 runs from 9 overs. She dismissed Rabeya Khan off the 1st ball in the 50th over. The 2nd delivery saw Nahida Akhter get run out. Athapaththu picked two wickets from the next two balls. She dismissed Nigar Sultana and Marufa Akter. This helped SL-W win by 7 runs.
Wickets
6th Sri Lankan to claim 50-plus WODI wickets
Athapaththu was sensational with the ball. She picked 4 wickets, clocking 4/42 from her 10 overs. Athapaththu has now raced to 50 Women's ODI wickets at an average of 40.12. She claimed her maiden four-fer. Notably, she is the sixth Sri Lankan bowler with 50-plus wickets in WODIs. She achieved the mark in her 68th inning with the ball from 120 matches.