Steve Smith defends Nathan Lyon's exclusion from Day-Night Ashes Test

Australia's stand-in captain for the first two Tests of the ongoing Ashes series, Steve Smith , has defended his decision to bench Nathan Lyon for the recently concluded second Test against England, which was a Day-Night affair, at The Gabba, Brisbane. The move came as a surprise to many fans and pundits alike. It was Lyon's first home Test miss since 2012. Smith had opted for an all-seam attack in hopes of capitalizing on the pink ball in day-night conditions.

Decision impact Lyon's disappointment and Smith's justification Lyon had publicly expressed his disappointment at being dropped from the second Ashes Test. However, Smith defended his decision by saying it was nothing against Lyon but rather a strategic move to bring something different to the team. He praised Michael Neser, who took a five-wicket haul in the second Test, for his ability to keep things tight with his stump-to-stump line and force batters into taking risks.

Performance praise Smith's hopes for Neser's performance to silence critics Smith expressed hope that Neser's five-wicket haul would silence critics who questioned the decision to drop Lyon. He said, "He did a wonderful job. I hope so. It was tight, we could've gone a few different ways and it's certainly nothing against Nathan." Smith also noted that Neser extended their batting line-up, adding more depth to the team composition.