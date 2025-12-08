Will Shakib Al Hasan return to international cricket? 

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has reversed his decision to retire from Test and T20I cricket. The all-rounder now wants to play all three formats before officially retiring from international cricket. In September 2024, just ahead of the second Test against India in Kanpur, Shakib had announced his immediate retirement from T20Is and expressed a desire to retire from Tests after the upcoming home series against South Africa.

Exile impact Shakib's exile and current cricketing journey After announcing his retirement, Shakib was unable to get security clearance and has been living in exile since the Awami League government fell. He didn't play international cricket for over a year during this time. Currently, he is busy playing in different franchise-based leagues while hoping to return home sooner than later. "I am officially not retired from all formats," Shakib said on Beard Before Wicket podcast with Moeen Ali.

Return strategy Shakib's plan for international cricket return Shakib revealed his plan to return to Bangladesh and play one full series each of ODI, Test, and T20 before retiring. "I want to play a whole series and retire," he said. Earlier this year in September, Bangladesh's sports adviser Asif Mahmud had announced that Shakib would not be allowed to play for the country after wishing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her birthday.

Action issue Shakib's bowling action controversy and suspension Shakib was reported for a suspect action and subsequently suspended after his county stint with Surrey in 2024. He admitted that excessive bowling had taken a toll on him, leading to an illegal action. However, he was later cleared to continue bowling after failing the first test. "I think I was doing it a little bit intentionally because I bowled more than 70 overs [in one match]," Shakib said about his controversial action.