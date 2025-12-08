Venkatesh Prasad elected president of Karnataka State Cricket Association: Details 

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has been elected as the new president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Prasad, who previously served as the association's vice-president, won against veteran sports administrator KN Shanth Kumar with a total of 749 votes to 558. The election saw a turnout of 1,307 members. Former India batter Sujith Somasundar was elected vice-president after defeating D Vinod Shivappa.

Election results Prasad's team secures key positions in KSCA elections Along with Prasad and Somasundar, BN Madhukar has been elected as the new KSCA treasurer after defeating MS Vinay. Experienced administrator Santosh Menon is the new secretary of the association after winning against ES Jairam. The panel led by Prasad, which had the open support of former Indian players Anil Kumble and Javagal Srinath, won four key posts in the elections held at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Revival plans Prasad's commitment to revive cricket in Karnataka Prasad, who has been given the difficult task of reviving top-flight cricket in Karnataka, has promised to take all necessary steps. This comes after a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 killed 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans. The incident had sidelined cricket activities in the state. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also pledged to bring IPL back to Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Statement Here's what Prasad said "First and foremost, this is a victory for the sport of cricket," Prasad said after winning the elections. "Secondly, this is a victory for all the members who wanted a change, all the people who wanted international cricket to come back to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium." Notably, the stadium was scheduled to host five women's ODI World Cup matches, including the final. But they had to be moved out after the previous KSCA dispensation.