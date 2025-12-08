India vs South Africa, T20Is: Players to watch out for

India are set to face South Africa for a five-match T20I series, starting December 9 at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. India, under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, will be wanting to making their presence felt, keeping the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in mind. Vice-captain Shubman Gill also returns from a neck injury. Ahead of the series, we decode the players to watch out for.

#1 Abhishek Sharma - India Abhishek Sharma comes into this series after impressing for Punjab in the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Abhishek, who had to leave Punjab's SMAT journey to join Team India, scored 304 runs from 6 matches at 50.66. He hammered two fifties and a century. In 164 T20s, Abhishek owns 4,815 runs at 33.20. 1,012 of Abhishek's T20 runs have come for India in T20Is.

#2 Hardik Pandya - India Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya last represented the country during the Super 4s versus Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup (T20Is) back in September 2025. The celebrated cricketer made a return from injury to competitive cricket recently for Baroda in SMAT. He played 2 matches, scoring 77* and 10. With the ball, he picked 1/52 and 1/16.