What is India and South Africa's H2H record in T20Is?

H2H

India own an 18-12 win-loss record

The two teams have met each other 31 times in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. Team India has won 18 matches with South Africa pocketing 12 wins (NR: 1). On Indian soil, the two sides have faced each other 12 times. India have won 5 matches with South Africa claiming six wins (NR: 1). In South Africa, India lead the show 9-4 against the hosts.