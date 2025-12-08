What is India and South Africa's H2H record in T20Is?
What's the story
The Indian cricket team is set to take on South Africa for a five-match T20I series, starting December 9 at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. India, under Suryakumar Yadav's leadership, will be keen to flex their muscles with the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in mind. India also see vice-captain Shubman Gill return from a neck injury. Ahead of the series, here's the H2H record.
H2H
India own an 18-12 win-loss record
The two teams have met each other 31 times in T20Is, as per ESPNcricinfo. Team India has won 18 matches with South Africa pocketing 12 wins (NR: 1). On Indian soil, the two sides have faced each other 12 times. India have won 5 matches with South Africa claiming six wins (NR: 1). In South Africa, India lead the show 9-4 against the hosts.
Information
SA have beaten India twice in Cuttack
India have played three T20Is in Cuttack. They lost to South Africa by six wickets in 2015. Thereafter, India met Sri Lanka here and won by 93 runs. In 2022, South Africa beat India by 4 wickets.