'Very unfair': R Ashwin on Yashasvi Jaiswal's ODI exclusion 

Ashwin also warned that missing out on international cricket could hurt Jaiswal's confidence and development as a player.

"If Shubman Gill is not playing the last two ODIs, then Yashasvi Jaiswal should definitely get that spot. It is very unfortunate because all of this can ruin his confidence," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"He has not been getting opportunities at all. It has not gone to him. And it is very unfair."

The former spinner stressed that the team management must ensure that a player with such potential doesn't remain sidelined.