'Very unfair': R Ashwin on Yashasvi Jaiswal's ODI exclusion
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his disappointment over the exclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal from India's ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series. The former spinner took to his YouTube channel, calling the decision "unfair and unfortunate." He stressed that while Jaiswal may need time to prepare for the Test series, he could have been included in the last two ODIs.
Concerns raised
'All of this can ruin his confidence'
Ashwin also warned that missing out on international cricket could hurt Jaiswal's confidence and development as a player.
"If Shubman Gill is not playing the last two ODIs, then Yashasvi Jaiswal should definitely get that spot. It is very unfortunate because all of this can ruin his confidence," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
"He has not been getting opportunities at all. It has not gone to him. And it is very unfair."
The former spinner stressed that the team management must ensure that a player with such potential doesn't remain sidelined.
Selector's responsibility
When did Yashasvi Jaiswal last play an ODI?
Ashwin also questioned why the selectors didn't speak to Jaiswal directly about playing in the last two ODIs.
He said, "I agree that he needs to prepare for Test cricket. But tell me, when did Yashasvi Jaiswal last play an ODI? When did he last play a T20? When did he last play a Test match?"
The spinner stressed that it is the selectors' and team management's responsibility to take care of Jaiswal.
Information
Two tons across six innings
Jaiswal has made a remarkable start to his One Day International career, scoring two tons in just six innings. He has raced to 285 runs for India at 71.25. He owns a healthy strike rate of 97.60, as per Cricinfo.