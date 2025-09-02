'Fascinating coach': Robin Uthappa on Ashwin's future post-retirement

Former Chennai Super Kings star Robin Uthappa has said that Ravichandran Ashwin would make a "fascinating" coach, but his post-retirement life will be more adventurous than just coaching. Uthappa's comments come after Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), making him eligible to play in T20 leagues around the world. Here are further details.

Coaching prospects Uthappa's take on Ashwin's coaching prospects Uthappa said on his YouTube channel, "I think he will make a fascinating coach. But I think his life is going to be way more enterprising than being stuck in a coach's job." He added that Ashwin could serve as a mentor or even take up the role of head coach in IPL if any team shows interest.

Future plans Ashwin eyes T20 league stint Despite Uthappa's speculation, Ashwin has no immediate plans of becoming a coach in IPL. The star Indian spinner has expressed his desire to play in T20 leagues around the world. "Yes, I am in talks with the organizers. Hopefully, I will have a buyer if I register for the (ILT20) auction," Ashwin was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Potential participation Ashwin could join ILT20 bandwagon If Ashwin finds a buyer, he could become the fourth Indian to play in the ILT20. Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, and Yusuf Pathan are the only other Indians who have played in this league. The move would mark a significant step in Ashwin's post-retirement career as he looks to explore new opportunities beyond IPL.