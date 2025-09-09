What will be India's XI in Asia Cup opener? 

The Indian cricket team is facing a tough task of selecting their final XI for the T20 Asia Cup opener against UAE in Dubai on Wednesday (September 10). The challenge comes from Dubai's unpredictable pitch conditions, which have been difficult to assess during training sessions. As per ESPNcricinfo, the main venue has been off-limits for practice, forcing India to train at the nearby ICC Academy in scorching heat. Here we decode India's probable XI

Training insights India visited Dubai International Stadium for a feel of conditions After a two-hour net session, the Indian team visited Dubai International Stadium to get a feel of the conditions for their first match. They also had a fielding session there to adapt to the outfield and stadium's floodlights. The training sessions have hinted at possible changes in India's lineup, with Jitesh Sharma emerging as the likely first-choice wicketkeeper-batter.

Lineup adjustments Gill likely to open with Abhishek Sharma With Jitesh Sharma's probable selection as wicketkeeper-batter, vice-captain Shubman Gill is likely to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma. This would mean Sanju Samson, who was mostly a bystander during Monday's session, might be left out of the XI despite scoring three T20I tons in the last calendar year. While Abhishek boasts two tons and a strike rate of 193.84 in T20Is, Gill boasts the second-most IPL runs since 2023 (1,966 at 50.41).

Middle-order Who are next in the order? Tilak Varma has aced the number-three role in T20Is, averaging 55.37 at the position. He will be followed by captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is arguably the best T20 batter going around. SKY was also named the Player of the Tournament in IPL 2025. Veteran all-rounders Hardik Pandya (pace) and Axar Patel (spin) are next in the order. They will have the onus to deliver with their three-dimensional skills. This means Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube would warm the benches.

Keeper Can Jitesh ace the finisher's role? Jitesh made a comeback to India's T20I team after excelling as a finisher for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their title-winning campaign in IPL 2025. He scored 261 runs from 11 innings at an average of 37.28 and a strike rate of 176.35. He will have the onus to replicate his heroics. The turning tracks in UAE will also challenge his wicket-keeping skills.

Bowlers Who will be the bowlers? Considering the conditions in Dubai, India are likely to go with a three-spinner attack for their Asia Cup opener against UAE. The spin trio could feature specialists Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, along with all-rounder Axar. Notably, Chakravarthy has scalped 31 T20I wickets at 11.25 since his Team India return last year. The ever-effective Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh should be the two specialist pacers in the XI. Pandya would assist them.