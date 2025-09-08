Asia Cup 2025: Key players to watch out for 

The 2025 Asia Cup , which will be played in the T20 format, is set to begin on September 9. The tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and run until September 28. Sri Lanka will be defending their crown, having won the T20 Asia Cup title in 2022. Here we look at the players to watch out for in the upcoming edition.

#1 Shaheen Afridi - Pakistan Having recently made a comeback to the T20I team, Shaheen Afridi will lead Pakistan's pace attack. The left-arm pacer is a menace with the new ball, and his numbers speak volumes of his prowess. Shaheen, who has been Pakistan's strike bowler across formats, owns 108 wickets from 85 T20Is at an incredible average of 22.15. His tally includes an economy rate of 7.77 (4W: 2).

#2 Abhishek Sharma - India India will rely on Abhishek Sharma's big-hitting abilities in the powerplay overs. The southpaw made his international debut last year. Despite a rough start, he made a strong comeback with a century in his second match. Abhishek smashed a quickfire 135 (54) in his last T20I, the final match in the series against England in Mumbai. Having played 17 T20Is, he boasts 535 runs at an average of 33.43 (SR: 193.84). This includes two tons and as many fifties.

#3 Rashid Khan - Afghanistan Though Rashid Khan has not been at his best in 2025, the highest wicket-taker in T20 history can't be written off. He recently became the leading wicket-taker in T20 internationals as well, having raced to 170 scalps at 13.74. In the recent T20I tri-series in UAE, the Afghanistan leg-spinner claimed nine wickets from just four games at an average of 12.77 (ER: 7.18). This must boost his confidence ahead of the Asia Cup.

#4 Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka In Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, we have another ace leg-spinner who could prove lethal in the UAE's dry, low-bounce conditions. Hasaranga is making a comeback from injury, and would be raring to make a mark. He also played a key role in Sri Lanka's 2022 Asia Cup triumph. Coming to his numbers, the Sri Lankan star boasts 131 T20I wickets at 15.41.