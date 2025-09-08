Asia Cup 2025: Meet the star-studded commentary panel

The 2025 T20 Asia Cup , starting September 9 in the UAE, will feature a star-studded commentary panel from Sony Sports Network. Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri , and former bowling coach Bharat Arun are part of the panel. The prestigious tournament will witness defending champions India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, the UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong clash in the continental supremacy ahead of next year's ICC T20 World Cup.

Commentary team Composition of the commentary panel The world feed commentary panel for the tournament will also include former India head coach Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Robin Uthappa, Bazid Khan, Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Russel Arnold, and Simon Doull. For Hindi commentary, the panel features Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, and Ajay Jadeja, among others. Bharat Arun will join WV Raman in the Tamil panel, while Venkatapathy Raju and Venugopal Rao are part of the Telugu unit's commentary team.

Team India Gavaskar and Shastri's thoughts on Team India Ahead of the tournament, Gavaskar said, "As Team India steps onto the Asia Cup stage under the dynamic leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, we witness a blend of tenacity and experience steering the side." He added that this squad symbolizes the future of Indian cricket. Shastri also praised the leadership of captain Suryakumar and vice-captain Shubman Gill. He said this Indian squad exemplifies a perfect mix of experience and potential.