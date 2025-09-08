What is England's highest total in a home ODI? 

England have registered the biggest-ever win in men's ODI history, defeating South Africa by a whopping 342 runs in the third and final match of the series in Southampton. The English side posted a mammoth total of 414 runs, with centuries from Joe Root and Jacob Bethell. Here we look at England's highest ODI totals at home.

#3 414/5 vs South Africa, Southampton (2025) The 414/5 in the aforementioned game is now third on this elite list. While Joe Root (100) and Jacob Bethell (110) smoked tons, Jamie Smith and Jos Buttler chipped in with 62 apiece. In response to England's mammoth total, South Africa were bundled out for just 72 runs in 20.5 overs, losing by 342 runs. The team's captain, Temba Bavuma, did not bat due to an injury.

#2 444/3 vs Pakistan, Nottingham (2016) The 2016 Nottingham match between England and Pakistan saw the former smash the then-highest ODI total. Batting first, England posted a massive 444/3 in their 50 overs. While Alex Hales scored 171 runs, Joe Root (85), Buttler (90*), and Eoin Morgan (57*) were the other Englishmen with 50-plus scores. In reply, Pakistan could only manage 275/10 in 42.4 overs. Chris Woakes took four wickets.