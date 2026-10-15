Champions League 2026-27: Aston Villa hit six goals past Fenerbahce
What's the story
Aston Villa put on a dominant display against Fenerbahce, winning 6-0 in Matchweek 2 of the UEFA Champions League match at Villa Park. The victory was spearheaded by Nicolas Jackson and Ross Barkley, who both scored two goals each. Johan Manzambi also contributed to the team's impressive performance with a goal of his own. Tammy Abraham added a sixth in the 90th minute.
Opening goal
Manzambi's deflected shot gives Villa early lead
The match started with Manzambi's deflected shot off Fenerbahce captain Milan Skriniar, which left goalkeeper Ederson stranded. This early goal set the tone for Villa's dominant performance.
Despite a good save from Villa's keeper Zion Suzuki against Vedat Muriqi, the home team was in control by half-time with Jackson scoring two goals in quick succession.
Goal rush
Jackson and Barkley run riot
Jackson scored his first goal in the 31st minute after being set up by Boubacar Kamara.
He then doubled his tally six minutes later, putting Villa firmly in control of the match.
The second half saw Barkley score a penalty won by Manzambi, before adding another with a deflected shot to make it 5-0 for Villa.
Final touch
Abraham completes rout as Villa march on
The rout was completed in the dying minutes of the match when Alysson assisted Tammy Abraham for the sixth goal.
This comprehensive win marks Aston Villa's second consecutive victory in the Champions League, despite a shaky start to their Premier League campaign.
The result highlights the team's potential as they continue their European journey under manager Unai Emery.
Information
Here are the match stats
From 20 attempts, hosts Villa had 11 shots on target. Fenerbahce had four shots on target from 15 attempts. Villa had 27 touches in the opposition box compared to Fenerbahce's 22. Visitors Fenerbahce had more ball possession (55.20%).
Do you know?
Villa are placed 3rd in Champions League standings
After two matches, Unai Emery's Villa are placed third in the Champions League 2026-27 standings. From 2 matches, Villa own six points with a goal difference of +7. Meanwhile, Fenerbahce are 28th with one draw and one defeat from two games.
Records
Records for Villa after their majestic win
As per Opta, Villa have scored six goals in a single match in European competition for the very first time.
Villa have also recorded their biggest ever win in major European competition, and their biggest victory under manager Emery across all competitions.
Villa and Paris Saint-Germain are the first teams in UEFA Champions League history to score three first half goals in both of their opening two matches of a campaign.