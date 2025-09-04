Felix Auger-Aliassime reaches 2025 US Open semis: Key stats

Felix Auger-Aliassime has moved into the last four at the US Open for the 2nd time in his career. The player made an inspired comeback against eighth seed Alex de Minaur. He won the contest 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, 7-6(4) in four sets. The match lasted for four hours and 10 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Here's more.

Do you know? Auger-Aliassime joins Alcaraz and Sinner in this club As per Opta, Auger-Aliassime is the third player born since 2000 to claim multiple ATP top 10 wins at a men's singles Grand Slam event after Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

H2H 3-1 win-loss record for Auger-Aliassime over de Minaur With this victory in four sets, Auger-Aliassime has raced to a 3-1 record over de Minaur from 4 meetings on the ATP Tour. Before this win, it was de Minaur who beat Auger-Aliassime at the ATP Masters 1000 Rome in 2024. Auger-Aliassime won the pair's first two meetings. He won at ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati and the Davis Cup next in 2022.

Numbers 40-25 win-loss record at Grand Slams Auger-Aliassime has made it to his 2nd career men's singles semis at Grand Slams. Both of them have come at the US Open. His win-loss record here at the Flushing Meadows read 14-7. Overall at Grand Slams, Auger-Aliassime has raced to a win-loss record of 40-25 from 65 matches. In 2025, he is 7-3 from 10 matches across the 4 Grand Slams.