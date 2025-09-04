Jordan Cox: Decoding the Englishman's stats in T20 cricket

Cox was the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded edition of The Hundred, becoming the only player to score over 300 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he amassed 367 runs from 9 matches at 61.16 (SR: 173-plus). He smashed three fifties and hammered 30 fours and 22 sixes.

Stats

Cox owns 3,510 runs in T20s at 30.78

Cox has featured in 154 T20 matches to date. He owns 3,510 runs from 144 innings at an average of 30.78. In addition to one ton, he has smashed 17 fifties. He has smoked 141 sixes and 297 fours. He also owns 100 catches. 940 of his runs have come in The Hundred at 49.47 and another 1,727 of his runs have come in the Vitality Blast at 35.24. He has also played in the ILT20, PSL, BBL, SA20 and the LPL.