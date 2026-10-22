Gqeberha Test: South Africa remain 3rd in WTC 2025-27 standings
What's the story
South Africa overcame Australia in the 2nd Test of the three-match series at St George's Park, Gqeberha. South Africa won by an innings and 31 runs on Day 5. Battling rain, South Africa posted 425/9d in the 1st innings. In response, the Aussies perished for 99 and 295 while following on. A concerted performance helped the hosts gain big in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC).
AUS
Australia lead the show with New Zealand next
The updated WTC 2025-27 standings by the ICC show Australia at the top with nine wins from 12 matches.
They have lost the remaining three games.
Australia, who have 108 points, are flying with a points percentage (PCT) of 75.
Meanwhile, New Zealand are placed 2nd. New Zealand own 52 points and a PCT of 72.22 from six matches.
Information
South Africa close in on NZ
South Africa, despite their win, remain third on the table with four wins and two losses from six games played so far in this cycle. South Africa's PCT is 66.67 and their total points read 48.
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What about the others?
Bangladesh are behind the Proteas at No. 4 (PCT 55.56), while the fifth-placed Team India has a PCT of 51.52 from 11 games. England, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Pakistan follow suit. Notably, Pakistan's PCT is 4.63, having played 9 games.