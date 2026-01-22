Jannik Sinner claims 16th successive Australian Open win: Stats 

Defending champion Jannik Sinner has advanced to the third round of the 2026 Australian Open . Sinner won 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in his second-round men's singles match against Australian wildcard James Duckworth on Rod Laver Arena. Sinner, who won the Australian Open in 2025 and 2024, is now unbeaten in 16 matches at Melbourne Park. Here are the key stats.

Stats A look at match stats Sinner won a total of 94 points and 31 winners throughout the match. He fired 18 aces compared to Duckworth's nine. The Italian star had a win percentage of 86 and 56 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won five of his 14 break points. Duckworth (33), who had more unforced errors than Sinner (17), recorded four double-faults.

Title Defending Australian Open title Sinner is defending his Australian Open title for the second successive year. He won the 2025 event after beating Alexander Zverev in the final. The top seed, who won 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3, became the first Italian to claim three career Grand Slams. Sinner is also the first man to retain the Australian Open title since Novak Djokovic (2019-21).

