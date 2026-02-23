South Africa's home schedule: Australia to tour in 2026

The South African cricket team has announced its schedule for the upcoming summer season. The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) defending champions, South Africa, will host Australia, Bangladesh, and England in a series of multi-format tours. The season will begin with a three-match ODI series against Australia in September, starting at Kingsmead Stadium. A three-match Test series, starting October 9 in Durban, will follow.

Title defense Australia tour of South Africa, 2026 The Test series against Australia will be an important part of South Africa's campaign in the WTC. The remaining two matches of the series will be held in Gqeberha (October 18-22) and Newlands (October 27-31). This is a major opportunity for the Proteas to showcase their prowess on home soil after a title-winning run in the previous WTC cycle. Notably, SA won the 2025 WTC final by beating Australia in London.

Bangladesh visit Bangladesh tour of South Africa, 2026 Following Australia's tour, Bangladesh will visit South Africa for another multi-format series. The two-match Test series will commence at Wanderers Stadium from November 15, with the second match scheduled for Centurion from November 23. The white-ball leg starts four days later with a three-match ODI series in East London, Gqeberha, and Cape Town, respectively. The three T20Is against Bangladesh will be played in Kimberley, Benoni, and Centurion from December 10 to 13.

Information England tour of South Africa, 2026/27 Thereafter, a three-match Test series against England starts on December 17 at Wanderers Stadium. The traditional Boxing Day Test will be played at SuperSport Park, while the New Year's Test is scheduled for Newlands Cricket Ground.

