Canberra to host Australia vs India T20I series opener: Preview 

Australia and India are gearing up to clash in the first T20I of a five-match series on Wednesday. The match will be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra. This is their first 20-over meeting since the 2024 World Cup, which India won. Both teams are in great form, but Australia have been especially strong in this format lately. On this note, we present the preview of the series opener.

Match details Pitch report and streaming details The pitch at Manuka Oval is usually batting-friendly. As the surface is slow, spinners are in action throughout the match. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 150. According to ESPNcricinfo, Australia have a win-loss record of 2-2 at Manuka Oval in T20Is. The match, which will get underway at 1:45pm IST, will be telecast live on Star Sports Networks in India, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Team strength Australia on a winning spree Australia have been in great form lately, losing just one of their last five T20I matches. Their star bowler Josh Hazlewood has been consistent with the ball, making him a tough opponent for the opposition. Along with captain Mitchell Marsh, opening batsman Travis Head, Matt Short, and Josh Inglis also strengthen Australia's batting line-up.

Team dynamics India's Asia Cup win would boost their confidence The Indian T20 team will enter the match on the back of its Asia Cup victory, where they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in the final. The likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Abhishek Sharma were the chief architects of India's triumph. The only change in the squad from that tournament is Nitish Kumar Reddy's inclusion. With both teams being in top form, the opening contest promises to be an exciting one.

H2H A look at head-to-head record The two teams have locked horns in 32 T20Is to date, with India winning 20. While Australia have prevailed in 11 games, one was abandoned. According to ESPNcricinfo, India have a 7-4 win-loss record against Australia Down Under. They also lead 10-5 against Australia at home. As mentioned, Australia have never defeated India in a home T20I series (multiple matches). India routed the Aussies 3-0 away from home in 2016.

Team predictions A look at the probable XIs Australia's predicted playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, and Josh Hazlewood. India's predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.