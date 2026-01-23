The German tennis star sealed a win over Britain's Cameron Norrie (Photo credit: X/@AustralianOpen)

Australian Open 2026, Alexander Zverev enters 4th round: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:04 pm Jan 23, 202605:04 pm

What's the story

Men's singles world number three, Alexander Zverev, has advanced to the 4th round of the Australian Open. The German tennis star sealed a win over Britain's Cameron Norrie in four sets on Friday. He went on to win the match 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 at the John Cain Arena. This was the third successive match in which Zverev battled through after 4 sets.