Australian Open 2026, Alexander Zverev enters 4th round: Key stats
What's the story
Men's singles world number three, Alexander Zverev, has advanced to the 4th round of the Australian Open. The German tennis star sealed a win over Britain's Cameron Norrie in four sets on Friday. He went on to win the match 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 at the John Cain Arena. This was the third successive match in which Zverev battled through after 4 sets.
Slams
34-10 win-loss record at Grand Slams; 7-0 domination over Norrie
Zverev, who was a runner-up in the 2025 edition of Australian Open, has raced to a 34-10 win-loss record in Melbourne. Overall at Grand Slams, the German now owns a 116-39 win-loss record. With this win, Zverev is now 7-0 over Norrie on the ATP Tour. This was their third meeting at Grand Slams. Zverev beat Norrie earlier at 2024 Australian Open and Wimbledon.
Match stats
Here are the match stats
Zverev doled out 16 aces compared to Norrie's 5. In terms of double faults, Norrie committed two with Zverev committing one. Zverev dished out 52 winners with Norrie clocking 29. The latter also made 33 unforced errors compared to Zverev's 29. German star and third seed Zverev had a 77% win on the first serve and 54% win on the 2nd.