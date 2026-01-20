Australian Open 2026: Jannik Sinner advances as Hugo Gaston retires

Defending champion Jannik Sinner has advanced to the second round of the 2026 Australian Open . His first-round men's singles match against France's Hugo Gaston was cut short when Gaston retired at the end of the second set. The Italian star had a quick outing on Rod Laver Arena, spending just over an hour before securing his place in the next round. He was leading 6-2, 6-1.

Stats A look at match stats Sinner was dominant throughout the two sets, claiming 58 points and 19 winners. He also fired the match's only six aces. The Italian star had a win percentage of 86 and 50 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted four of his seven break points. Sinner recorded the fastest serve of the match at 201kph.

Title Defending Australian Open title Sinner is defending his Australian Open title for the second successive year. He won the 2025 event after beating Alexander Zverev in the final. The top seed, who won 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3, became the first Italian to claim three career Grand Slams. Sinner is also the first man to retain the Australian Open title since Novak Djokovic (2019-21).

Record A look at his numbers Sinner has now raced to an 88-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams. The Italian star also completed 23 wins at the Australian Open (23-4). Sinner, who won the 2024 Australian Open, made it to the fourth round in 2023 and quarter-finals in 2022. As per Opta, Sinner became the youngest man to win back-to-back singles titles at the Australian Open since Jim Courier (1992-1993).

