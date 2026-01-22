Novak Djokovic wins his 101st Australian Open match: Key stats

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the 2026 Australian Open third round after beating Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli. Djokovic, who recently claimed his 100th Australian Open win, won the men's singles second-round clash 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The 10-time Australian Open champion is now closing in on 400 Grand Slam wins. He would become the first player to do so. Here are the key stats.

Stats A look at match stats Djokovic won a total of 102 points, while Maestrelli had more winners (29) and aces (10). The Serbian star had a win percentage of 86 and 39 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won six of his 16 break points. While Maestrelli (35) had more unforced errors than Djokovic (23), both of them recorded four double-faults.

Milestone 101st win at Australian Open Before this edition, Djokovic was 99-10 at the Australian Open. With his win over Pedro Martinez, he became the second man to complete 100 wins at Melbourne Mark, joining the legendary Roger Federer. Djokovic, however, became the first player with 100-plus match wins at three different Grand Slams. He already has 100-plus wins at Roland Garros (101-17) and Wimbledon (102-13).

Advertisement

Landmarks Djokovic eyes 400th Major win Djokovic currently has a singles win-loss record of 399-55 at Grand Slams. He is set to become the first player (male or female) to record 400 Major match wins. The Serb is also chasing an elusive 25th Grand Slam title that would help him break a tie with Court. As of now, Djokovic and Margaret Court have the joint-most Grand Slam titles (all-time).

Advertisement

Information Djokovic 37-0 against qualifiers and lucky losers According to Opta, Djokovic now has a 37-0 win-loss record in men's singles Grand Slam matches against qualifiers and lucky losers. The Serb has the most wins of any undefeated player in the Open Era in these matches.