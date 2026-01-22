Novak Djokovic wins his 101st Australian Open match: Key stats
What's the story
Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the 2026 Australian Open third round after beating Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli. Djokovic, who recently claimed his 100th Australian Open win, won the men's singles second-round clash 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The 10-time Australian Open champion is now closing in on 400 Grand Slam wins. He would become the first player to do so. Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at match stats
Djokovic won a total of 102 points, while Maestrelli had more winners (29) and aces (10). The Serbian star had a win percentage of 86 and 39 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won six of his 16 break points. While Maestrelli (35) had more unforced errors than Djokovic (23), both of them recorded four double-faults.
Milestone
101st win at Australian Open
Before this edition, Djokovic was 99-10 at the Australian Open. With his win over Pedro Martinez, he became the second man to complete 100 wins at Melbourne Mark, joining the legendary Roger Federer. Djokovic, however, became the first player with 100-plus match wins at three different Grand Slams. He already has 100-plus wins at Roland Garros (101-17) and Wimbledon (102-13).
Landmarks
Djokovic eyes 400th Major win
Djokovic currently has a singles win-loss record of 399-55 at Grand Slams. He is set to become the first player (male or female) to record 400 Major match wins. The Serb is also chasing an elusive 25th Grand Slam title that would help him break a tie with Court. As of now, Djokovic and Margaret Court have the joint-most Grand Slam titles (all-time).
Information
Djokovic 37-0 against qualifiers and lucky losers
According to Opta, Djokovic now has a 37-0 win-loss record in men's singles Grand Slam matches against qualifiers and lucky losers. The Serb has the most wins of any undefeated player in the Open Era in these matches.
Information
Djokovic to face Botic van de Zandschulp
Djokovic will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the 2026 Australian Open third round. Last year, the Dutch player defeated Djokovic at Indian Wells. In 2022, the Serb overcame van de Zandschulp in their only other head-to-head meeting.