Novak Djokovic scripts records with 100th Australian Open win

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic has marked his record 100th victory at the Australian Open . Djokovic, the 10-time Australian Open champion, beat Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-2. 6-2 in the men's singles opening round at the 2026 event. Djokovic has become only the second man, after Roger Federer, with 100 match wins at the Australian Open. He has a century of wins at two other Majors.

Stats A look at match stats Djokovic won a total of 98 points and 49 winners throughout the match. He served 14 aces compared to Martinez's two. The Serbian star had a win percentage of 93 and 85 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won five of his 12 break points. While Martinez (26) had more unforced errors than Djokovic (21), he recorded six double-faults.

Milestone 100-plus wins at three different Majors Before the match, Djokovic was 99-10 at the Australian Open. He is now the second man, after Federer, to complete 100 wins at Melbourne Mark. The latter bowed out with a 102-15 win-loss record here. Djokovic has, however, become the first player with 100-plus match wins at three different Grand Slams. He already has 100-plus wins at Roland Garros (101-17) and Wimbledon (102-13).

Information Djokovic owns 10 Australian Open titles Djokovic is already the most successful player at the Australian Open. He won 10 titles between 2008 and 2023. Only two other players have won over 10 titles at a Grand Slam - Rafael Nadal: 14 at French Open and Margaret Court: 11 at AO.

