Ayush Badoni on maiden India call-up: 'I can take wickets'

Delhi cricketer Ayush Badoni has opened up about his maiden call-up to the Indian cricket team . The 26-year-old was included in India's ODI squad for the ongoing series against New Zealand after Washington Sundar was ruled out due to injury. Badoni credited his evolution into an all-rounder and his selection to the national team to taking up bowling a couple of years ago.

Career evolution Badoni's journey to international cricket Badoni, who was the captain of the Delhi team, revealed that he learned about his India call-up just before a quarter-final match against Vidarbha. "Priyansh (Arya) was my roommate and I told him that it could happen and he may have to lead the side because I might have to go," Badoni said in a video shared by bcci.tv. The cricketer also shared how expanding his skill set over two years played a key role in his selection for Team India.

Skill development Badoni's focus on bowling and all-rounder status Badoni said, "Earlier, I used to bat, but since the last two years, I've been focusing a lot on my bowling." He added that he always felt he could contribute to the team with his bowling. "So I got the benefit of being an all-rounder," Badoni said. The cricketer has been a key player for Delhi in domestic cricket, taking wickets and contributing significantly with his all-round abilities.

Learning opportunity Badoni's experience with senior players in Team India Badoni expressed his eagerness to learn from the experience of senior players in the Indian team. He said, "A lot of the seniors in our team are legends in a way so I try to learn from them when I bat or bowl." The cricketer has previously played with or against many of these players in domestic and franchise cricket, which makes this opportunity even more special for him.

Stats A look at Badoni's white-ball career in stats In 27 50-over format games, Badoni has racked up 693 runs from 22 innings at 36.47. He owns one century and 5 fifties. With the ball, he has picked 18 scalps at 29.72. His best figures read 3/28, as per ESPNcricinfo. In T20s, Badoni has managed 1,788 runs from 96 matches (79 innings) at 29.80. He has hammered 10 fifties. With the ball, Badoni owns 17 scalps at 25.89.

3rd ODI 3rd ODI: India, New Zealand to clash in series decider The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Sunday. While India won the first ODI in Vadodara, they lost the second one by seven wickets in Rajkot. Hence, both teams will aim to make a mark in the series decider. Notably, the Kiwis will fight for their maiden ODI series triumph on Indian soil. It remains to be seen whether the team management will hand Badoni his debut.