3rd ODI: India, New Zealand to clash in series decider 

The third and final ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Sunday. While India won the first ODI in Vadodara, they lost the second one by seven wickets in Rajkot. Hence, both teams will aim to make a mark in the series decider. Notably, the Kiwis will fight for their maiden ODI series triumph on Indian soil. Here is the preview of the final match.

Conditions Here is the pitch report The pitch at the Holkar Stadium is known for its high-scoring nature, with temperatures ranging between late 20s and early 10s, making it ideal for cricket. The track here usually favors the batters as teams often rack up 300-plus totals here. Spinners are also expected to get some assistance in the middle overs. Meanwhile, the game has a start time of 1:30pm IST. The toss-winning skipper is expected to bowl first.

H2H A look at head-to-head record According to ESPNcricinfo, India have beaten New Zealand in eight of their last nine head-to-head clashes. Overall, the two sides have clashed in 122 ODIs, with India winning 63. While the Kiwis have won 51 matches, one of them was tied (NR: 7). The Black Caps have a terrible ODI record against India in India, having won just nine of the 41 concluded games.

Line-ups Here are the probable playing XIs New Zealand (Probable XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Jayden Lennox, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke. India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

