Virat Kohli breaks this ODI record of Sachin Tendulkar: Details 

Virat Kohli has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become India's highest run-scorer against New Zealand in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The feat was achieved during the second match of the India vs New Zealand series on January 14, 2026. Kohli entered the match, needing a solitary run to break Tendulkar's long-standing record, and did so with a boundary on his very first ball. However, the star batter departed for 23 off 29 balls (2 fours).

Record details Kohli only behind Ponting As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli's ODI run tally against New Zealand now stands at 1,773 runs in just 35 matches, with an impressive average of 55.4. He is only behind Australian legend Ricky Ponting, who has scored a whopping 1,971 runs against the Kiwis. Meanwhile, Tendulkar is now third on this list, having scored exactly 1,750 runs versus the Black Caps.

Information Joint-most ODI tons against NZ Kohli has the joint-most against New Zealand in ODI cricket (6), along with Ponting and Virender Sehwag. He has also smashed 10 half-centuries against the Kiwis in the format. His strike rate reads 95.50. Notably, Kohli missed out on the three-figure mark in the opener of the ongoing series, managing a 91-ball 93.

DYK Over 1,200 runs vs NZ in home ODIs As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has scored 1,238 runs at a remarkable average of 72.82 across 20 home ODIs against New Zealand (SR: 98.64). No other batter has scored even 900 ODI runs against the Kiwis in a particular country. It must also be noted that Kohli's average is the best among batters with at least 500 runs against NZ in home ODIs. Five of Kohli's six ODI hundreds against NZ have been recorded in India.

Achievements Kohli's recent milestones in international cricket Kohli's achievement against New Zealand is just one of many records he has broken recently. In the first ODI on January 11, he became the fastest player to score 28,000 runs in international cricket. He achieved this in just 624 innings, breaking Tendulkar's previous record of 644 innings. Kohli also surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (28,016 runs) to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket history.

Ranking return Kohli's return to top spot in ICC rankings Along with his record-breaking feats, Kohli has also reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Men's ODI Batting Rankings. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed this on January 14, 2026. This is Kohli's first stint at the top since July 2021 and his 11th overall as the world's top-ranked ODI batter. His recent form includes an incredible run of five consecutive scores over 50 in ODIs, leaving bowlers around the world scratching their heads.