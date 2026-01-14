Virat Kohli regains No.1 spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings

Talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli has reclaimed the top position in the latest ICC Men's Rankings update. The change comes after India's four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ODI of their series. Kohli scored an impressive 93 runs off 91 balls, helping India chase down a target of 300 runs successfully. He now tops the ranking with a rating of 785 points.

Record Kohli's performance and ranking history Kohli, who has been in top form since the Australia ODI series, has scored 74, 135, 102, 65, and now 93 in his last five innings. The 37-year-old last held the top spot in July 2021. He first attained the No.1 ranking in October 2013, and this is his 11th stint at the top position. Overall, he has spent a total of 825 days at No.1—the 10th most by any player and the most by an Indian.

Rankings update Other players' movements in ODI rankings New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell moved up a spot in the ODI rankings after his blistering knock of 84 off 71 balls in the first ODI. He is now just one rating point behind Kohli. Rohit Sharma, who was at top in the previous ranking, has slipped down to the third place. Shubman Gill (5th) and Shreyas Iyer (10th) are the other Indians in the top 10. KL Rahul takes the 11th spot.

Bowler's rise Siraj, Jamieson make gains in ODI bowlers ranking Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj's stellar performance saw him jump five spots to the 15th position in the ODI bowlers' rankings. He shares this position with Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz. New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson also made a significant jump after his career-best bowling performance against India, taking four wickets and jumping 27 spots to share the 69th spot with India's Arshdeep Singh.

Test update Australia players climb in Test rankings The conclusion of the Ashes series saw several Australian players rise in the latest Test rankings. Travis Head was the biggest gainer, climbing seven spots to third position after being the highest run-scorer in the series with 629 runs at an average of 62.9. Other notable gains were made by Michael Neser (up seven spots) and Beau Webster who improved six places as a batter and jumped 29 places as a bowler after his all-round performance in the Ashes finale. Jacob Bethell also made a significant rise, climbing 25 spots in the batting rankings.