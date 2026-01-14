Daryl Mitchell slams his third ODI century against India: Stats

Star New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell continues his sublime form against India in ODIs. Mitchell played another resounding knock, this time in the 2nd ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot. He hammered an incredible century at No. 4 after NZ lost two quick wickets while chasing 285. He added a 162-run stand with Will Young to steady the ship. Here are the key stats.

Knock Mitchell smashes rescuing ton Mitchell came in after both openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls departed, leaving the Kiwis at 46/2 in the chase. He found support from Will Young, as the duo completely dominated the Indian bowling attack. They took the visitors past 200 within 38 overs. Although Kuldeep Yadav broke the partnership, Mitchell raced to his century off 96 balls.

Stats Fifth 50-plus score against India According to ESPNcricinfo, Mitchell smashed his third ODI century against India. No other side has conceded more than two centuries to him. Notably, Mitchell now has five 50-plus scores in his last six ODIs against India, including three tons. Overall, this was the Kiwi all-rounder's fifth 50-plus score in 10 ODI innings against the Indian side.

Advertisement