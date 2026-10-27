Ayush Badoni scripts record with second consecutive First-Class double-century
What's the story
Delhi captain Ayush Badoni has made headlines by scoring his second consecutive double-century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The stellar performance came during the third-round match against Jharkhand at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium on Tuesday. Badoni reached his double-ton off just 216 balls, smashing 19 boundaries and 3 sixes along the way. He returned unbeaten on 210 (228).
Knock
How his knock panned out
Electing to bat, Delhi were down to 181/5 in 54.4 overs. Badoni, who came in at No. 5, joined forces with Sumit Mathur thereafter.
The two then batted together for more than 75 overs, scoring 334 runs between them.
Badoni returned unbeaten on 210 off 228 balls (19 fours and 3 sixes), while Mathur scored an unbeaten 150.
Delhi then declared their innings at 515/5 (130 overs).
Record achievement
Badoni joins Gambhir, Kohli in this unique club
With his latest feat, Badoni has joined an elite group of Indian cricketers who have scored double-centuries in consecutive First-Class innings.
The 26-year-old had earlier scored a career-best 217 against Gujarat in Delhi's first home match at the Air Force Ground in Palam last week.
He now shares this unique record with Delhi legends Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli.
Career milestones
Badoni becomes 21st Indian with this record
According to the Indian Express, Badoni is the 21st Indian cricketer to score double-centuries in consecutive First-Class innings, a feat first achieved by KS Ranjitsinhji, after whom the prestigious Ranji Trophy is named.
Ranjitsinhji remains the only Indian to have done it twice, scoring back-to-back double-tons.
Apart from his Ranji Trophy exploits, Badoni had also scored a double-century for North Zone in the Duleep Trophy.
Information
A look at his FC numbers
Badoni, the 26-year-old middle-order batter, has raced to 2,426 runs from 27 First-Class games at an average of around 60. His tally includes six tons and 11 half-centuries. Badoni is yet to make his India debut.