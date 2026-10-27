Ayush Badoni scripts record with second consecutive First-Class double-century

Electing to bat, Delhi were down to 181/5 in 54.4 overs. Badoni, who came in at No. 5, joined forces with Sumit Mathur thereafter.

The two then batted together for more than 75 overs, scoring 334 runs between them.

Badoni returned unbeaten on 210 off 228 balls (19 fours and 3 sixes), while Mathur scored an unbeaten 150.

Delhi then declared their innings at 515/5 (130 overs).