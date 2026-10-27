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Home / News / Sports News / Ayush Badoni scripts record with second consecutive First-Class double-century
Ayush Badoni scripts record with second consecutive First-Class double-century
Badoni reached his double-ton in just 216 balls

Ayush Badoni scripts record with second consecutive First-Class double-century

By Parth Dhall
Oct 27, 2026
09:04 pm
What's the story

Delhi captain Ayush Badoni has made headlines by scoring his second consecutive double-century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The stellar performance came during the third-round match against Jharkhand at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium on Tuesday. Badoni reached his double-ton off just 216 balls, smashing 19 boundaries and 3 sixes along the way. He returned unbeaten on 210 (228).

Knock

How his knock panned out

Electing to bat, Delhi were down to 181/5 in 54.4 overs. Badoni, who came in at No. 5, joined forces with Sumit Mathur thereafter.

The two then batted together for more than 75 overs, scoring 334 runs between them.

Badoni returned unbeaten on 210 off 228 balls (19 fours and 3 sixes), while Mathur scored an unbeaten 150.

Delhi then declared their innings at 515/5 (130 overs).

Record achievement

Badoni joins Gambhir, Kohli in this unique club

With his latest feat, Badoni has joined an elite group of Indian cricketers who have scored double-centuries in consecutive First-Class innings.

The 26-year-old had earlier scored a career-best 217 against Gujarat in Delhi's first home match at the Air Force Ground in Palam last week.

He now shares this unique record with Delhi legends Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli.

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Career milestones

Badoni becomes 21st Indian with this record

According to the Indian Express, Badoni is the 21st Indian cricketer to score double-centuries in consecutive First-Class innings, a feat first achieved by KS Ranjitsinhji, after whom the prestigious Ranji Trophy is named.

Ranjitsinhji remains the only Indian to have done it twice, scoring back-to-back double-tons.

Apart from his Ranji Trophy exploits, Badoni had also scored a double-century for North Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

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Information

A look at his FC numbers

Badoni, the 26-year-old middle-order batter, has raced to 2,426 runs from 27 First-Class games at an average of around 60. His tally includes six tons and 11 half-centuries. Badoni is yet to make his India debut.

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