Babar Azam optimistic ahead of 1st Test against Sri Lanka
What's the story
Pakistan's cricket team captain, Babar Azam, is optimistic about his team's prospects in the first Test against Sri Lanka. The match is scheduled to start on Monday at Rawalpindi. This will be Pakistan's first series since their 3-0 defeat in England, which led to a major reshuffle in the team. Seven players were sent home after the second Test of that series and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also sacked during a September overhaul.
Team changes
New faces in Pakistan squad for Sri Lanka Tests
The revamped Pakistan squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka includes new faces such as batters Mohammad Taha, Saad Baig, Tayyab Arif and Sameer Minhas.
Pace bowlers Saqib Khan and Ali Shabbir have also been included in the team.
Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal are the only ones to have been recalled from the seven players who were sent home after the second Test of that series.
Captain's trust
Azam hopes to break Test century drought
Azam expressed his confidence in the new players, saying he is "ready to fight with these young players."
"During the England series we had planned to give new players a chance, so I am ready to fight with these young players." said Azam to reporters on Sunday.
He also hopes to regain his batting form after going 40 Test innings without a century.
His last Test ton was against New Zealand in Karachi in December 2022.
"I have played a few domestic matches and think that the more I play I will improve, so I am confident," he added.
Opponent's transition
Sri Lanka also going through Test reboot
Sri Lanka, too, are going through a Test reboot with white-ball skipper Kusal Mendis taking over as captain from Dhananjaya de Silva last month.
Mendis said he is excited and happy to lead the side.
"We have an experienced batting line-up, so we are ready for the challenge," he added.
The two-match series is part of the fourth cycle of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship.