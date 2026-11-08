Babar Azam optimistic ahead of 1st Test against Sri Lanka

The revamped Pakistan squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka includes new faces such as batters Mohammad Taha, Saad Baig, Tayyab Arif and Sameer Minhas.

Pace bowlers Saqib Khan and Ali Shabbir have also been included in the team.

Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal are the only ones to have been recalled from the seven players who were sent home after the second Test of that series.