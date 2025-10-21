Bangladesh vs West Indies: 2nd ODI goes into Super Over

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh in Dhaka ended in a dramatic tie, pushing it to the Super Over. WI came within touching distance in an attempt to chase 214 despite being down to 133/7. Skipper Shai Hope and Justin Greaves bolstered WI. Bangladesh earlier scored 213/7 after Rishad Hossain's blistering cameo (39*). In a first, WI bowled 50 overs of spin.

Bangladesh How the Bangladesh innings panned out Opting to bat, Bangladesh lost four wickets before the 100-run mark. With the hosts reduced to 96/4, Soumya Sarkar held his end. While the run-rate dipped in the middle overs, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nurul Hasan played crucial knocks. Rishad Hossain's 14-ball 39* (3 fours and 3 sixes) powered Bangladesh past 200. They had slumped to 163/7 in 45.6 overs.

West Indies WI display all-spin attack Gudakesh Motie was the pick of West Indies' bowlers in the 2nd ODI, taking three wickets for 65 runs in 10 overs. Meanwhile, Akeal Hosein and Alick Athanaze each sent two Bangladeshi batters back to the pavilion. Athanaze bowled an impressive spell, conceding just 14 runs for two wickets in his full quota of overs with three maidens.