50 overs of spin! West Indies make history against Bangladesh
What's the story
West Indies have made history by becoming the first Full Member nation to bowl an entire ODI innings with spin. The unique feat was achieved during their 2nd ODI against Bangladesh at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. Captain Shai Hope utilized five spinners on a pitch with plenty of cracks, and each bowler bowled their full quota of 10 overs.
Bowling stats
Gudakesh Motie takes three wickets
Opting to bat first, Bangladesh racked up 213/7 in 50 overs. While Soumya Sarkar top-scored with 45 runs, Rishad Hossain slammed a pivotal 14-ball 39*. Gudakesh Motie was the pick of WI's bowlers, taking three wickets for 65 runs in 10 overs. Meanwhile, Akeal Hosein and Alick Athanaze each sent two Bangladeshi batters back to the pavilion. Alick Athanaze bowled an impressive spell, conceding just 14 runs for two wickets in his full quota of overs with three maidens.
Do you know?
WI go past Sri Lanka
As mentioned, West Indies are the first Full Member side to have bowled all 50 overs of spin in an ODI. According to ESPNcricinfo, they went past Sri Lanka, who bowled 44 overs of spin on three separate occasions.
Playing XIs
A look at Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman. West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, and Akeal Hosein.