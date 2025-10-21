50 overs of spin! West Indies make history against Bangladesh

Bowling stats

Gudakesh Motie takes three wickets

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh racked up 213/7 in 50 overs. While Soumya Sarkar top-scored with 45 runs, Rishad Hossain slammed a pivotal 14-ball 39*. Gudakesh Motie was the pick of WI's bowlers, taking three wickets for 65 runs in 10 overs. Meanwhile, Akeal Hosein and Alick Athanaze each sent two Bangladeshi batters back to the pavilion. Alick Athanaze bowled an impressive spell, conceding just 14 runs for two wickets in his full quota of overs with three maidens.