Tony de Zorzi slams second 50-plus score vs Pakistan (Tests)
What's the story
South African batter Tony De Zorzi scored a fine half-century on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The 28-year-old made 55 runs on this occasion, leading SA's response to the 333/10 scored by Pakistan in the first innings. This was De Zorzi's second 50-plus score against Pakistan in Tests. Here are his stats.
Knock
Stubbs, De Zorzi lead South Africa's resistance
SA had a shaky start as openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton departed early. However, Tristan Stubbs (68*) and Tony de Zorzi steadied the ship with a solid third-wicket partnership of 113 runs. Both batters scored fifties before De Zorzi fell to 38-year-old debutant Asif Afridi in the final hour. At stumps on Day 2, South Africa were at a comfortable position at 185/4.
Stats
Yet another 50-plus score for De Zorzi
De Zorzi, who made a hundred in the series opener, departed for 55 off 93 balls in his latest outing (2 sixes, 1 four). Playing his 15th Test, the Proteas batter has racked up 816 runs at an average of 31.38, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally also includes three half-centuries besides two tons. Versus Pakistan, De Zorzi now has 179 runs at 35.80.