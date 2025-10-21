Tony de Zorzi slams second 50-plus score vs Pakistan (Tests)

SA had a shaky start as openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton departed early. However, Tristan Stubbs (68*) and Tony de Zorzi steadied the ship with a solid third-wicket partnership of 113 runs. Both batters scored fifties before De Zorzi fell to 38-year-old debutant Asif Afridi in the final hour. At stumps on Day 2, South Africa were at a comfortable position at 185/4.﻿

Stats

Yet another 50-plus score for De Zorzi

De Zorzi, who made a hundred in the series opener, departed for 55 off 93 balls in his latest outing (2 sixes, 1 four). Playing his 15th Test, the Proteas batter has racked up 816 runs at an average of 31.38, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally also includes three half-centuries besides two tons. Versus Pakistan, De Zorzi now has 179 runs at 35.80.