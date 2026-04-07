BCB president faces mass resignation amid electoral malpractice allegations

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in the middle of a major crisis, with its president Aminul Islam Bulbul facing serious allegations from board directors. The mass resignation of these directors has raised questions over Bulbul's leadership style and decision-making process. The controversy comes amid an independent committee's call for free and fair elections to establish a new governing body within the organization.

Allegations Bulbul refuses to step down The five-member probe committee, headed by retired Supreme Court Justice AKM Asaduzzaman, has accused Bulbul of electoral malpractice and called for fresh elections. However, despite these allegations and the mass resignations from his board, Bulbul has refused to step down. The outgoing directors have claimed that their resignations are due to personal reasons but have also accused Bulbul of being autocratic in his approach as BCB president.

Concerns Director's criticism of Bulbul's leadership One of the BCB board directors told The Daily Star, It's not just one issue. There have been consistent problems in how we operate. They further criticized the practice of making changes in departments without consultation, be it by the president or others. This highlights a lack of communication and collaboration within the board under Bulbul's leadership.

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