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BCB president faces mass resignation amid electoral malpractice allegations
BCB is facing a major crisis

BCB president faces mass resignation amid electoral malpractice allegations

By Gaurav Tripathi
Apr 07, 2026
03:45 pm
What's the story

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in the middle of a major crisis, with its president Aminul Islam Bulbul facing serious allegations from board directors. The mass resignation of these directors has raised questions over Bulbul's leadership style and decision-making process. The controversy comes amid an independent committee's call for free and fair elections to establish a new governing body within the organization.

Allegations

Bulbul refuses to step down

The five-member probe committee, headed by retired Supreme Court Justice AKM Asaduzzaman, has accused Bulbul of electoral malpractice and called for fresh elections. However, despite these allegations and the mass resignations from his board, Bulbul has refused to step down. The outgoing directors have claimed that their resignations are due to personal reasons but have also accused Bulbul of being autocratic in his approach as BCB president.

Concerns

Director's criticism of Bulbul's leadership

One of the BCB board directors told The Daily Star, It's not just one issue. There have been consistent problems in how we operate. They further criticized the practice of making changes in departments without consultation, be it by the president or others. This highlights a lack of communication and collaboration within the board under Bulbul's leadership.

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Impact

Government in talks with ICC regarding BCB elections

While Bulbul has refused to resign, the mass resignations have certainly tarnished his image. The current BCB administration could be in jeopardy in the coming days. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Sports Minister Aminul Haque has said that the government is in talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) before conducting fresh elections at the BCB.

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