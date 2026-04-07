BCB president faces mass resignation amid electoral malpractice allegations
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in the middle of a major crisis, with its president Aminul Islam Bulbul facing serious allegations from board directors. The mass resignation of these directors has raised questions over Bulbul's leadership style and decision-making process. The controversy comes amid an independent committee's call for free and fair elections to establish a new governing body within the organization.
Allegations
Bulbul refuses to step down
The five-member probe committee, headed by retired Supreme Court Justice AKM Asaduzzaman, has accused Bulbul of electoral malpractice and called for fresh elections. However, despite these allegations and the mass resignations from his board, Bulbul has refused to step down. The outgoing directors have claimed that their resignations are due to personal reasons but have also accused Bulbul of being autocratic in his approach as BCB president.
Concerns
Director's criticism of Bulbul's leadership
One of the BCB board directors told The Daily Star, It's not just one issue. There have been consistent problems in how we operate. They further criticized the practice of making changes in departments without consultation, be it by the president or others. This highlights a lack of communication and collaboration within the board under Bulbul's leadership.
Impact
Government in talks with ICC regarding BCB elections
While Bulbul has refused to resign, the mass resignations have certainly tarnished his image. The current BCB administration could be in jeopardy in the coming days. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Sports Minister Aminul Haque has said that the government is in talks with the International Cricket Council (ICC) before conducting fresh elections at the BCB.