Bangladesh bans IPL telecast after Mustafizur Rahman's removal from KKR

The Bangladesh government has imposed an indefinite ban on the Indian Premier League (IPL) telecast and promotion. The decision comes after national fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was released from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the new season. In an official communication on January 5, authorities announced that all IPL-related broadcasts, promotions, and event coverage have been suspended until further notice.

Official statement Bangladesh government criticizes BCCI's decision Bangladeshi authorities have alleged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed KKR to release Rahman without any logical reason. The government order stated, "There is no logical reason for this decision of the Indian Cricket Board and such a decision has distressed, shocked and angered the people of Bangladesh." In light of this, "a request has been made to stop the promotion/broadcast of all games and events of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until further orders."

Security concerns Bangladesh Cricket Board decides against sending national team to India The fallout of the IPL controversy has also affected international cricket. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided not to send its national team to India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after it held an emergency meeting on Saturday night following Rahman's release. "Such a step is necessary to safeguard the safety and wellbeing of Bangladeshi players, team officials, Board members...and to ensure the team can participate in the tournament in a secure and appropriate environment," the statement added.

Director's statement BCB director questions India's ability to ensure team security BCB director Khaled Mashud Pilot had raised concerns over India's ability to provide security, saying, "If they (India) cannot provide security to one of our players, how will they ensure the security of our entire team?" The International Cricket Council is now expected to address this issue as Bangladesh considers its participation in the tournament under the existing conditions.