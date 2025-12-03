La Liga 2025-26 leaders Barcelona down Atletico Madrid 3-1: Stats

La Liga 2025-26 leaders Barcelona edged past Atletico Madrid 3-1 on Matchday 15. The match at Camp Nou saw Hansi Flick's men come from behind to defeat Atletico. Alex Baena handed Diego Simeone's men a lead in the 19th minute. Raphinha made it 1-1 7 minutes later. Dani Olmo made it 2-1 in the 65th minute before Ferran Torres added a late goal.

Information A look at the points table Barcelona picked up their 12th league win of the season from 15 matches (D1 L2). They own 37 points and lead Real Madrid by 4 points. Real have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Atletico's 2nd defeat this season means they are 4th in the standings.

Summary Summary of the contest Atletico were handed an early lead via Baena. It was Raphinha, who equalized moments later from Pedri's assist. Robert Lewandowski then missed a penalty for Barca in the 36th minute as the sides went to half-time at 1-1. Former RB Leipzig star Olmo handed Barca a 2-1 lead from Lewandowski's assist. In the 97th minute, Torres sank Atletico from Alejandro Balde's assist.

Players Key numbers of Torres and Raphinha In 121 La Liga matches, Barca's Torres owns 33 goals. The ongoing season has seen him get to 8 league goals in 14 matches. Overall, Torres has bagged 54 goals in 176 matches for Barcelona. In the ongoing season, he has 10 goals from 18 matches. In 155 matches for Barca, Raphinha owns 58 goals. 35 of his goals have come in La Liga.