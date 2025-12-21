La Liga: Barcelona defeat Villarreal, maintain 4-point lead over Real

FC Barcelona have maintained its four-point lead at the top of La Liga after a thrilling victory against Villarreal. The match, played at Estadio de la Ceramica, saw Hansi Flick's side take an early lead in the 12th minute when Raphinha converted a penalty after being fouled by Santi Comesana. Despite dominating early chances, Villarreal couldn't find the back of the net and were reduced to 10 men in the 39th minute when Renato Veiga received a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Lamine Yamal.

Match highlights Yamal's goal secures Barcelona's victory Yamal all but sealed the game in the 63rd minute, scoring from close range after a penalty area scramble. Villarreal, who had won their last six La Liga games, were frustrated by their inability to score despite several early opportunities. Former Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe and ex-Newcastle frontman Ayoze Perez both missed chances that could have changed the game's outcome.

Upcoming matches Barcelona's win streak continues Despite hitting the crossbar and having a goal ruled out for offside, Villarreal couldn't find an equalizer. Barcelona's goalkeeper Joan Garcia made crucial saves to deny Villarreal late in the game. The victory marks Barcelona's eighth consecutive La Liga win, extending their lead at the top of the table. They will next face city rivals Espanyol on January 3 after the winter break while Villarreal takes on Elche earlier that day.

Information A look at the points table After 18 matches this season, Barcelona own 15 wins (D1 L2). They have collected 46 points and are 4 above 2nd-placed Real Madrid (42). On Saturday, Real overcame Sevilla 2-0. With this defeat, Villarreal remain 4th. They own 35 points. This was their 3rd defeat of the season.

Do you know? Barca breach the 50-goal mark this season in La Liga Barcelona are the first La Liga side with 50-plus goals this season. They have raced to 51 goals after this 2-0 win. Flick's men own a goal difference of +31. They have shipped in 20 goals.