Batters with multiple T20I hundreds for West Indies

Hope's maiden T20I hundred came against Australia in St. Kitts last year.

Albeit in a losing cause, he scored an impressive 102* runs off just 57 balls, hitting eight boundaries and six maximums.

The WI skipper's other two tons came against India in the ongoing series.

WI scored a massive total of 247/3 while batting first in Hyderabad, as Hope's explosive 50-ball 102* included nine sixes and four fours.

Earlier in this series, WI chased down 250 in Ranchi thanks to Hope's unbeaten 102 off 45 balls (six fours and nine sixes).