Batters with multiple T20I hundreds for West Indies
What's the story
West Indies recorded a stunning 24-run victory against India in the fourth T20I, which took place in Hyderabad. Shai Hope was the star of the match, scoring an unbeaten 102 off just 50 balls. It was his third T20I century and second of this series. With this, he became the first Caribbean batter to hit three T20I tons. On this note, we look at the WI batters with multiple centuries in this format.
#1
Shai Hope - 3
Hope's maiden T20I hundred came against Australia in St. Kitts last year.
Albeit in a losing cause, he scored an impressive 102* runs off just 57 balls, hitting eight boundaries and six maximums.
The WI skipper's other two tons came against India in the ongoing series.
WI scored a massive total of 247/3 while batting first in Hyderabad, as Hope's explosive 50-ball 102* included nine sixes and four fours.
Earlier in this series, WI chased down 250 in Ranchi thanks to Hope's unbeaten 102 off 45 balls (six fours and nine sixes).
#2
Evin Lewis - 2
Hope isn't the only Caribbean player to have multiple T20I hundreds against India.
His teammate Evin Lewis was the first one to achieve this feat.
In a nail-biting encounter in Lauderhill back in 2016, Lewis scored a blistering 49-ball century (100) that helped West Indies post a total of 245/6.
The southpaw hit five fours and nine sixes during his innings.
In 2017, Lewis scored an unbeaten 125 (62) against the same side in Kingston with the help of six fours and 12 sixes.
Thanks to his brilliance, the hosts chased down the 191-run target within 19 overs.
#3
Chris Gayle - 2
The legendary Chris Gayle clocked two tons in his T20I career - both in the T20 World Cup.
In the opener of the inaugural T20 WC edition in 2007, he ended up scoring a 57-ball 117 (4s: 7, 6s: 10) against South Africa in a losing cause.
Gayle then slammed a breathtaking 48-ball 100* against England in the 2016 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
The southpaw registered five fours and as many as 11 maximums as WI chased down 183 in 18.1 overs.