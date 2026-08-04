Here's why BCB did not renew umpire Sharfuddoula's contract
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has clarified its decision not to renew the contract of ICC Elite Panel umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat after April 2026. The board said this was due to his increasing international commitments. Earlier, it was reported that BCB had terminated Sharfuddoula's contract after April, leading to some confusion and misunderstanding about his current status with the board.
Contract details
ICC Elite Panel duties led to decision: BCB
The BCB issued a statement explaining Sharfuddoula's contract status.
It said, "Sharfuddoula was under contract with the Board as a BCB Umpire. His contract expired in December 2025 and was subsequently extended until April 2026."
The board further clarified that after this extended period, no further extension was sought considering his increasing responsibilities as an ICC Elite Panel Umpire, which might limit his availability for BCB duties.
Contract norms
BCB open to bilateral series for Sharfuddoula's services
The BCB also clarified that it is not common practice among Full Member countries to place ICC Elite Panel Umpires under central contracts.
This is mainly because of the challenge in balancing their international officiating commitments with national boards' scheduling requirements.
However, the board said it could engage Sharfuddoula for bilateral international series and domestic First Class, List A, and T20 competitions, depending on his availability.