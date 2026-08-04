Here's why BCB did not renew umpire Sharfuddoula's contract 

The BCB issued a statement explaining Sharfuddoula's contract status.

It said, "Sharfuddoula was under contract with the Board as a BCB Umpire. His contract expired in December 2025 and was subsequently extended until April 2026."

The board further clarified that after this extended period, no further extension was sought considering his increasing responsibilities as an ICC Elite Panel Umpire, which might limit his availability for BCB duties.