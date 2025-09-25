Jasprit Bumrah to play West Indies Tests: BCCI announces squad

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to feature in the impending two-match Test series against West Indies at home, starting October 2. Bumrah was included in the 15-man squad announced by the Senior Men's Selection Committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, on September 25. Shubman Gill , who made an impressive captaincy debut in England, will continue to lead the side. Here are further details.

Bumrah Bumrah to bolster Team India A day before the squad announcement, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Bumrah will likely feature against WI. Bumrah's workload has been a bone of contention since the England tour. He played three of the five Tests to manage his workload. However, with the Asia Cup in T20 format, these concerns have been less pressing. Bumrah last played against WI in 2019.

Information Ahmedabad, Delhi to host the two Tests India, who managed to draw the five-match Test series in England, will face West Indies in the 1st Test at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, starting October 2. The 2nd and final Test will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel, the designated wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel has been picked as the first-choice wicket-keeper in the absence of Rishabh Pant. The latter continues to recover from the toe fracture he sustained during the England Test series. Jurel, who hit a fine 140 against Australia A in Lucknow, is set to do the glovework. In five Tests, he has scored 255 runs at an average of 36.42 for Team India.