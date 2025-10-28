'Shreyas Iyer on road to recovery': BCCI gives latest update

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer , who recently underwent surgery for a spleen injury, is on the road to recovery. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) , in an official statement, confirmed that while Iyer's condition is now stable, he is under observation. Iyer sustained the injury during the 3rd ODI against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. He fell awkwardly while diving forward to take a catch on the run, leading to a ruptured spleen that required immediate surgery.

Statement 'Laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding' The BCCI, on Tuesday, stated that Iyer sustained a "blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested." "A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress," added the statement.

Injury Injury led to hospitalization Iyer suffered a lower left rib cage injury while attempting a difficult catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling in the 3rd ODI against Australia. Although he walked off the field with physio's assistance, his condition deteriorated later as his vital parameters dropped, leading to hospitalization. Further tests confirmed internal bleeding due to a laceration in the spleen, resulting in ICU admission for close monitoring.

Recovery process BCCI monitoring Iyer's condition The surgery, although minor, will keep Iyer out of action for at least five days, possibly up to a week. The Indian team management in Australia has been closely monitoring his condition through Dr. Rizwan Khan, the team physician. In a bid to provide further support during his recovery, the BCCI is also making arrangements for a family member of Iyer to travel to Sydney.