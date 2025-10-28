WODI WC: Will Australia's Alyssa Healy play semifinal against India?

Australia captain Alyssa Healy has successfully passed a fitness test ahead of the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against India. The match is scheduled for Thursday in Navi Mumbai. Healy had previously missed Australia's last two league stage games due to a calf injury sustained during a training session before her team's match against England. Healy has already scored two hundreds in the ongoing tournament.

Training details Recovery ahead of semi-final clash According to the ICC, Healy showed signs of a successful recovery by passing a fitness test at the start of her training session on Tuesday. She then went on to do wicket-keeping drills and a full net session, where she was seen aggressively facing the net bowlers. Australia's head coach, Shelley Nitschke, earlier hoped for Healy's full fitness ahead of the semi-final clash against India.

Player stats Healy's exceptional form in World Cup Despite her injury, Healy has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing World Cup. She has scored 294 runs in four games at an average of 98 and a strike rate of 131.25. Her best performance came against India, Australia's semi-final opponents, where she scored a blistering 142 (107) with 21 fours and 3 sixes. This innings helped Australia chase down a record 331 against India.