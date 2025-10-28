England face South Africa in Women's World Cup semi-final: Preview

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 is set to witness an exciting first semi-final clash between England and South Africa. The match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, October 29 (3:00pm IST). While England finished second in their group with five wins from six concluded matches, South Africa also recorded five wins but lost two clashes. The Brits lost just one. Here is the match preview of the first semi-final.

Pitch conditions Pitch report and conditions The Barsapara Cricket Stadium is known for its batting-friendly pitch. It provides good bounce and carry, making it easy for batters to play their shots with confidence, especially in the early overs. Fast bowlers might get some assistance due to the pace on offer. However, as the match progresses, the surface tends to slow down a bit, bringing spinners into play while remaining largely favorable for batting throughout the contest.

Historical matchups England hold a massive advantage over South Africa In their previous 47 WODIs, England have won a whopping 36 times against South Africa, who have only managed to win on 10 occasions. Notably, SA were folded for just 69 when the two sides met in the league stage of the ongoing event. England later recorded a comfortable 10-wicket win. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Brits own seven wins and just two defeats against the Proteas in WODI WC affairs.

Information How have the two teams fared in WC semi-finals? England, who are the four-time Women's WC champions, have a 2-2 win-loss record in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup. Meanwhile, South Africa have played three semi-finals before and suffered defeats every single time. They are aiming for their maiden title.

Match up England's batting order may prove decisive The semi-final promises a thrilling contest between England's solid batting order and South Africa's formidable pace attack. England have a slight edge going into the match, with their batting line-up led by Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt being more consistent. However, South Africa will be relying heavily on Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp to take them through this crucial encounter. Notably, both their defeats in the ongoing tourney saw them get bundled out inside 100.

Concerns Injury concerns for England Sophie Ecclestone's fitness remains a concern after a minor shoulder injury. Ecclestone suffered the injury during the match against New Zealand on Sunday, while trying to save a boundary. She fell awkwardly on her shoulder and was in a lot of pain. Sarah Glenn is on standby if needed while Danni Wyatt-Hodge is likely to keep her place ahead of Emma Lamb for this crucial match-up against South Africa women.

Team line-ups A look at the probable XIs England (Probable XI): Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone/Sarah Glenn, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell. South Africa (Probable XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.