Women's WC: Will Sophie Ecclestone be available for semi-final?

The fitness of England cricket star Sophie Ecclestone is a matter of concern ahead of the team's crucial ICC Women's World Cup semi-final against South Africa on October 29. The spinner had suffered an injury during a group-stage match against New Zealand and had to leave the field. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has given an update on her condition. Here are further details.

Incident details Ecclestone suffered a shoulder injury during the NZ game In the match against New Zealand on Sunday, Ecclestone suffered an injury while trying to save a boundary. She fell awkwardly on her shoulder and was in a lot of pain. Although she left the field for a while, the star all-rounder returned to bowl but had to leave again due to immense shoulder pain. She could deliver just four balls in the game, managing a solitary wicket.

Injury assessment ECB provides update on Ecclestone's condition The ECB has now provided an update on Ecclestone's condition, saying that she has a minor injury to the joint next to her collarbone. The board also said that there is nothing serious as feared earlier and that there are high chances of the 26-year-old featuring against South Africa. "Results of an MRI scan on Sophie Ecclestone's left shoulder indicate a minor injury to the joint next to her collarbone. She will continue to be assessed," said an ECB spokesperson.

Player stats Ecclestone has been in fine form Ecclestone has been a key player for England in this tournament, taking 12 wickets in just six innings at an economy of 3.99. She is also England's joint-leading wicket-taker with Linsey Smith. Her potential absence from the semi-final match against South Africa could be a major blow for the team. Overall, Ecclestone has taken 33 wickets from 15 Women's ODI World Cup matches at an average of 15.51. She has an economy rate of 3.88.